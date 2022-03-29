TCW Group Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

