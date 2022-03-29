TCW Group Inc. Purchases 76,250 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 726.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Arch Resources worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSE ARCH opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $163.99.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

