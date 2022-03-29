TCW Group Inc. Sells 17,260 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDT. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

CLDT opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

