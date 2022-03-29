Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

