Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.82. 222,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,497,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after buying an additional 3,973,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tellurian by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $8,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.