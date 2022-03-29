Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.
TENX opened at $0.78 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
