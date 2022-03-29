Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.05. 39,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,573. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

