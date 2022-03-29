Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $98.49 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $98.49 or 0.00207720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $35.05 billion and $2.90 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 752,946,308 coins and its circulating supply is 355,842,011 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.