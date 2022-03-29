TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:TVK opened at C$25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.68. The firm has a market cap of C$450.74 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of C$16.60 and a 12 month high of C$30.06.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

