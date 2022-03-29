TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
TSE:TVK opened at C$25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.68. The firm has a market cap of C$450.74 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of C$16.60 and a 12 month high of C$30.06.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
