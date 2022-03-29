Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.68.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

