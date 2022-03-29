TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $1,376,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFII traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.73. 122,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

