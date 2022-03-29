The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

ANDE opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.63. Andersons has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.19.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,140. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

