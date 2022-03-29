The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $39.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 16,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,598. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

