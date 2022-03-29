The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.26

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.26 and traded as low as $44.12. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 7,495 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
