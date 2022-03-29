The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.
The Ensign Group stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $837,680. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
