The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $837,680. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.