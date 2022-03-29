The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $277.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.19. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

