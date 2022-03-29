The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

BATRK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,716. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,200,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

