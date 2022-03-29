The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.22

Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $16.10. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 11,140 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth $18,744,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.