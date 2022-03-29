The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.22

Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $16.10. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 11,140 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
