The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,389,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

SHW opened at $250.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.27 and its 200 day moving average is $300.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.