The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 578,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHGRF remained flat at $$2.34 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

About The Star Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.