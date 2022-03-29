The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 578,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EHGRF remained flat at $$2.34 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
About The Star Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Star Entertainment Group (EHGRF)
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.