TheStreet Upgrades Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to B

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.58 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $229.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 30.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 39.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

