Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. 7,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,772. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.