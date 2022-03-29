ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $7.76

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $8.17. ThredUp shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 5,599 shares.

TDUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $818.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 540,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ThredUp by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $99,675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

