ThredUp (TDUP) versus Its Peers Critical Review

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ThredUp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ThredUp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ThredUp
|$251.79 million
|-$63.18 million
|-5.79
|ThredUp Competitors
|$16.53 billion
|$902.63 million
|102.00
Profitability
This table compares ThredUp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ThredUp
|-25.09%
|-24.78%
|-14.60%
|ThredUp Competitors
|-8.30%
|-21.30%
|-3.91%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ThredUp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ThredUp
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
|ThredUp Competitors
|277
|1235
|3346
|61
|2.65
ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 158.81%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 31.64%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
ThredUp rivals beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
