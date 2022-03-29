ThredUp (TDUP) versus Its Peers Critical Review

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ThredUp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.79 ThredUp Competitors $16.53 billion $902.63 million 102.00

ThredUp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.30% -21.30% -3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ThredUp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 277 1235 3346 61 2.65

ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 158.81%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 31.64%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ThredUp rivals beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

