Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CAO Anthony Eheli Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) CAO Anthony Eheli sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $17,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TWI stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.77.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
TWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.
About Titan International (Get Rating)
Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
