Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CAO Anthony Eheli Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) CAO Anthony Eheli sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $17,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Titan International by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

