Titan Machinery Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TITN stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $629.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 625.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

