Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,379 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

