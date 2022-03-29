Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.72, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

