Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $361,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

