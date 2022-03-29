Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

