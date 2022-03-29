Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dover by 800.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $158.65 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $135.68 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

