Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,000 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

THS stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

