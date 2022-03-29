Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $3,856,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:MPC opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

