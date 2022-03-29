Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,894,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

