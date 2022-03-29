Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $239,000 Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Duke Realty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 293,989 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.