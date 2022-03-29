Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 131.0% in March

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

