Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 44.6% in March

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.