Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,891 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 342% compared to the average daily volume of 654 call options.
CAPR stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.10% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
