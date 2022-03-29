Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,891 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 342% compared to the average daily volume of 654 call options.

CAPR stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.10% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

