Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,817 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the average daily volume of 426 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akerna by 411.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Akerna has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $37.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.49.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 161.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

