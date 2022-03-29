TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

