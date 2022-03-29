Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Up 174.3% in March

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the February 28th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.9 days.

Tremor International stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

