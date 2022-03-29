Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $4.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Trican Well Service stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. 70,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

