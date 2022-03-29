TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.74. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $11,424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TriMas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TriMas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

