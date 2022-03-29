Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) EVP Brian D. Madison Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

