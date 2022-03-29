Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.21.

TBK traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.75. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.