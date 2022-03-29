TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.12 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $7.12 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002454 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003452 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,693,876,970 coins and its circulating supply is 101,693,872,539 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

