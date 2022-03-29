Truist Financial Comments on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.14).

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RLMD. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 174,994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 726,313 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 90,254 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

