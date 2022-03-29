Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Amcor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after purchasing an additional 774,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,819,000 after buying an additional 611,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,880,000 after buying an additional 378,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,314,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.