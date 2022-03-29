TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%.

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

