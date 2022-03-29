Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will announce $25.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.92 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $125.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $141.45 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $149.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $337.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.